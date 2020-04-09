Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.88. 528,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,273. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.