Peony (PNY) Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Peony has a market capitalization of $46,339.56 and $2,581.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, Peony has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,765,109 coins and its circulating supply is 2,645,281 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

