People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT Lowered to $13.50

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,411. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,659,000 after buying an additional 340,280 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

