Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $77,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,199,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,426,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.