Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.03.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,199,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,426,582. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

