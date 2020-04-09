Pi Financial Downgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Neutral

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,604,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,177. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $381.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,223.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,492,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,709 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 216,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

