Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. 6,900,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,958,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

