Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80, approximately 66,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 28,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

