Piper Sandler Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $70.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,636,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895,127. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.