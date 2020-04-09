PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PLDT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get PLDT alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PLDT by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PLDT by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of PLDT by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

PHI traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $21.48. 70,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,440. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 4.9%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.