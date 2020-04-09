PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $95.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Nomura from $155.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.46.
Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,763. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.
In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
Further Reading: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.