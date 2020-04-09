PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $95.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Nomura from $155.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.46.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,763. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

