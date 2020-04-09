Polis Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Polis has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $5,223.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00007644 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.