PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

PPX Mining Corp (CVE:PPX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. PPX Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.