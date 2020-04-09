PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 23,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

NYSE HON traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $139.25. 3,890,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,823. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

