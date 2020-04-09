PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 109 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,500. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

