PrairieView Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 769 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.84. 9,284,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,651,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.15 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $117.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

