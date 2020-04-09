PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $31.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,043.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,924.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,849.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

