PrairieView Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.06. 315,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,979. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $162.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.