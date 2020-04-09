PrairieView Partners LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,112,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,266,408. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26.

