PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $126,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

IWF stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.61. 2,237,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,814. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

