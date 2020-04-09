PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $138,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,808,000 after acquiring an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,670,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,651,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,298,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.