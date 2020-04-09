PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Intel stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,695,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,150,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,646. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

