PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,892,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,128,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.