PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 24,314 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

SCHE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,790,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

