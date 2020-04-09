PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 419 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 419 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

