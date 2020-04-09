PrairieView Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.13. 48,223,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,243.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

