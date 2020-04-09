PrairieView Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,569 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,738,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 233,737 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,406,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 820,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2301 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

