PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.70.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

