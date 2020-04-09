PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 3,039 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 3.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.99. 3,068,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,860. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

