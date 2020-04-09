PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 416 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,037,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,122. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49.

