PrairieView Partners LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,563,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

