PrairieView Partners LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.59.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,141,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.44. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

