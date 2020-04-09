PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. 1,763,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

