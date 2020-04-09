Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ PFBC traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

