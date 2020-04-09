Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $89.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Prologis stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.73. 8,283,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,530. Prologis has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 585,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after purchasing an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,302,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,938 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

