Prospa Group (ASX:PGL) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Prospa Group Ltd (ASX:PGL) were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.53 ($0.37) and last traded at A$0.52 ($0.37), approximately 448,458 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.50 ($0.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.94, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

In related news, insider Aviad (Avi) Eyal purchased 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of A$102,751.20 ($72,873.19).

