PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $34,871.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,740 shares of company stock valued at $85,619. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 694,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.