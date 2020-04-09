Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Shares of PEG traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $79,587 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

