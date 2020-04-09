Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.36

Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.64. Pure Bioscience shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 38,790 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $56.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pure Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 398.58% and a negative net margin of 268.12%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

