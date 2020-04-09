Qbic Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. Qbic has a total market cap of $1,405.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbic has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

