Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q&K International Group Limited is a technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform primarily in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates value-added services. Q&K International Group Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Shares of NYSE QK remained flat at $$12.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25. Q&K International Group has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

