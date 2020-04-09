Quasarcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,933.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $767,562.64 and approximately $1,933.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065753 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,408,583 coins and its circulating supply is 168,408,583 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

