Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.94

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.94 and traded as low as $30.36. Quebecor shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 990,749 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on QBR.B. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 585.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.93. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

