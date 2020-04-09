Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.94

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.94 and traded as low as $30.36. Quebecor shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 990,749 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on QBR.B. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 585.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.93. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

