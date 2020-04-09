Raymond James Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $165.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $229.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $151.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.25. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments by 79.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 926.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after buying an additional 813,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 187.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

