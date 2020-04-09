Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up 2.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN remained flat at $$116.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

