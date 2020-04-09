RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NASDAQ:RP traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 831,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RealPage has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 0.96.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,959,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,188 shares of company stock valued at $32,771,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in RealPage by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RealPage by 760.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 104,318 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in RealPage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in RealPage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 476,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

