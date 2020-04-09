Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ: CBMG):

4/2/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/26/2020 – Cellular Biomedicine Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

CBMG traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,963. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 715,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 411,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

