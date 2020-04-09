Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading 23.3% Higher

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS) rose 23.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), approximately 2,076,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.37.

Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

