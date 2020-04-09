Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of REGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 633,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $945.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,652.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,539,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

