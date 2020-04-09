Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Republic Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. 1,667,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,254 shares of company stock worth $3,353,829. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $235,611,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after buying an additional 490,107 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,062,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

